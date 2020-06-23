Elizabeth A. Reiner, 54, of Watertown, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 19, 2020. Elizabeth was born September 21, 1965 in Pittsburg, PA, the daughter of Robert and Gretchen Stanley. She married Christopher T. Reiner on May 3, 1985. Elizabeth was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She was a talented local artist and participated in many local craft fairs. She was well known for her hand-painted pins and plaques. Elizabeth was incredibly strong and persevered through the many hardships imposed upon her by a life long battle with lung disease. Elizabeth also survived stomach cancer in 2007. Despite these challenges, she was always putting others before herself. She will always be remembered for her kind and compassionate nature. She found the good in everyone and the beauty in everything. She loved being outside, angel food cake, sunsets, putting her toes in the sand, snowmen, thunderstorms, pumpkin pie, birdhouses, gardening, and animals. Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Christopher; a daughter Ashley Collins and her husband Brendan; a son Andrew Reiner and his wife Brittany; two grandchildren, Cecilia Reiner and Lachlan Collins; her mother Gretchen Stanley; a brother Robert Stanley Jr.; three sisters and their husbands: Carolyn & William Quidort, Annie Stanley & Robert McCarthy, and Bernie & Quinn Williams; several nieces & nephews; and her Yorkie, Dasher. She was predeceased by her father Robert Stanley; and her beloved shih tzu, Gatsby. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society or planting a tree in her honor.
The calling hours (4 pm - 6 pm) and memorial service to follow at Reed and Benoit Funeral Home on Friday, June 26 will adhere to current CDC recommendations and encourage masks and social distancing. If you are unable to attend, please feel free to join via zoom using the following information.
Meeting ID: 932 7014 3671 Password: Gatsby
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
