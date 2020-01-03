Massena: Elizabeth “Betty” D’Arienzo, age 98, passed away on December 30, 2019, at Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Calling hours and funeral services will take place in the spring. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Betty was born on November 11, 1921 in Massena the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Nezazon) Donalis. She graduated from Massena Central High School, class of 1939. She married Matthew J. D’Arienzo on May 10, 1941 at St. Mary’s Church. Together they established several businesses in Massena; Matty’s Tower Service, Matty’s Fuel Oil and Goodyear Tires on Railroad Ave, and finally in 1965 opened the Goodyear Building on East Orvis St. She retired in 1967 and her husband retired in 1972. Matthew passed away on September 17, 1993. Elizabeth was active in the Women’s Democratic Club, Massena Senior Citizens, Massena Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, (where she was chosen Auxilian of the year in 2001), Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, and Massena Housing Authority where she was Commissioner on the Board from 1996 to 2002. She was an active volunteer in these organizations. She enjoyed ceramics and reading and was a long time member of Sacred Heart Church.
She is survived by two daughters Sandra Geagan of Sarasota, FL; Deborah and her husband Charles Patten of Cape Coral, FL; and a son Matthew and his wife Cynthia (Tyo) D’Arienzo, of Hudson, Ohio. Four grandchildren, Thomas and Janey Geagan, Peter and Kate Geagan, Michael and Natalie D’Arienzo and David and Amie D’Arienzo, nine great-grandchildren, Claire and Rachel Geagan, Georgia and Chase Geagan, John and Eleanor D’Arienzo, Ari Dutta, Vincent and Evelyn D’Arienzo, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two brothers, John and Steve and his wife June, a sister and her husband Emma and Kenny Ashley; a son in law, Thomas Geagan. She was also predeceased by a twin sister Helen and a brother Alex who both passed in infancy.
Memorial contributions may be made to MMH Foundation in Elizabeth’s name; 1 Hospital Drive, Massena, New York 13662. Arrangements are under the direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.