Elizabeth (Betty) E. Dunn Chapman of Hammond, N.Y. went to Heaven on January 12, 2022 at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, CA, surrounded by her daughter, Jennifer, and her son-in-law, Ryan Gallego.
Betty was born on December 12, 1939 in Ogdensburg, the daughter of the late Floyd and Ruth Dunn. Raised with her two sisters and two brothers on the Deep River farm in Waddington, NY, the family moved to Hammond in 1955 where they founded the Town Line Farm on the Black Lake Road. She completed high school at Hammond Central in 1957, where she met the love of her life, Tom Chapman. After her graduation from CCBI Business School in Syracuse, NY, the two were married at Hammond Presbyterian Church on September 5, 1959.
With her warm personality and unmatched organizational skills, she began work as a secretary in the student union at SUNY Cortland as Tom completed his bachelor’s degree there. After the two settled back in their hometown of Hammond, Betty worked as a secretary at Hepburn Hospital, St. Lawrence University, and at her alma mater, HCS. She also became scorekeeper and statistician for her husband’s sports teams at the school, as well as a writer for the National Cheerleaders Association, Dallas Texas. She would come to hold a number of positions, both official and unofficial, in service of her devotion to Hammond Central and its students, including Kindergarten volunteer, lunch supervisor, teachers’ aide, and backup mom and grandmother to generations.
In 1976, she gave birth to their daughter Jennifer, and was an incredible mother, supporting Jen’s dreams from high school sports, to college, and on to her career in Boston and Los Angeles, CA. She was an adoring mother-in-law to Jennifer’s husband Ryan, and was dearly beloved by his family. When she became ill, she was spending the holidays with them in Southern California and *actually RELAXING* in the warm, sunny weather. :)
Betty enjoyed managing the family business and pastime, TLC Antiques, her cottage on the river, landscaping, home repairs, playing with her cats, Remi and Mr. Saru, and rooting for the HCS Red Devils.
She is survived by her sister, Connie Phalen, her sister-in-law, Carol Dunn, as well as nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, all of whom were loved as her own. She was predeceased by her parents, a sister Barbara Dunn Spears. her brothers, Floyd Francis Dunn and Leonard Allen Dunn, as well as her beloved husband, Tom Chapman.
She preferred not to have a funeral, but there will be a celebration of life this summer for close family and friends at their camp on the river. She was a woman of great faith in God, and asked those who loved her to celebrate her memory by practicing kindness and generosity, reaching out to those in need, and opening your heart to new people and ideas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Athletic Department, Hammond, Central School or the Hammond Fire and Rescue Squad.
