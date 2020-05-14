MASSENA - Elizabeth (“Betty”) F. Haley, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the McClure-Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vermont with family by her side. Heartfelt thanks go out to family, friends, and especially Fathers Mark, Scott, and Tojo for your virtual visits to her. Everyone’s prayers, blessings, songs, and words of comfort and love were so appreciated.
Betty was born on April 24, 1934 in Churubusco, NY, the daughter of the late Alka and Maureen (Patnode) Ezrow. She graduated from Ellenburg High School and cherished the lifelong friendships she made there. They held yearly class reunions that Betty rarely missed. After moving to Massena, she met and married S. Philip Haley on August 14, 1971 and spent many happy years as a wife and homemaker. Over the years, she cared for many of the children in her family, all of whom fondly remember her ever-growing collections of perfume bottles and Precious Moments figurines, her daily diary-writing, and her love of anything pink.
Betty was a devout Catholic and a faithful parishioner of St. Mary’s Church in Massena. She enjoyed fellowship activities as a longtime member of the Sacred Heart League, and for many years volunteered for church duties such as cleaning and childcare. Always quick with a smile, she loved her time spent as a designated greeter at the Community Thanksgiving Dinners sponsored by St. Vincent de Paul.
“Aunt Betty,” as she was affectionately called by many, made friends wherever she went. She always had time to brighten someone’s day with a hug and a smile. We’ll miss her deeply but are so grateful for the warm, gentle love she shared with us all.
Betty is survived by her sisters, Mary Greene of Massena and Shirley Herd of Florida; a brother, Robert Ezrow of Florida; her sister-in-law June Ezrow; her brother-in-law Pat Haley; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Phil Haley and a brother, Dale Ezrow.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM on May 20th at Calvary Cemetery. Those in attendance are asked to wear a face covering and observe social distancing. Due to Covid-19, no date has been set for a memorial mass to be held in the future.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to St. Peter’s Parish, 212 Main Street, Massena, NY 13662.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.