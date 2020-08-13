Elizabeth (Betty) Irene Hermann, age 69, peacefully died on August 4, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital with her family by her side. Elizabeth was born May 23, 1951 in Oneida, NY. Elizabeth married Albert P. Hermann December 2, 1978. Elizabeth loved sewing, quilting, cooking, baking, crossword puzzles, reading, her pets, trivia, watching television especially cooking shows & game shows, spending time with her husband, daughters, grandchildren, and friends. Most of all loved collecting fabric.
Elizabeth is survived by her loving husband of 41 years Albert P. Hermann. Her five daughters; Meghann (Art) Hunt, Cori-ann (Marshall) Blodgett, Sarah (Matthew) McGrath, Lindsey Hermann, Leslie (Aaron) Town. Grandchild: Andrew, Catie-ann, Remington, Cassidy, Alden, Eva, Julia, Nathan, Noah and Ashton. Her five step daughters; Valerie (Steve) Pond, Christine (Ralph Jr.) Green, Suzanne (Spencer) O’Brian, Jennifer Evakich, Pamela (Greg) Morgan, with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her father & mother Roland (Bud) & Eva Bristol, and three brothers Gary Bristol, Todd Bristol, and Douglas Bristol.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to United Friends of Homelesss Animals, Richland NY.
Calling hours and Funeral will be held on Saturday August 8th, 2020. Calling hours will be held at Summerville Funeral Home, Sandy Creek, NY from 10am to 12pm with Funeral Services beginning at 1pm at Christ our Light Catholic Church, Pulaski NY. Burial will be at a later date.
Social distancing and masks are required.
