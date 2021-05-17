Elizabeth “Betty” Lenney Brusso of Potsdam, NY passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the age of 87.
Betty was born December 31, 1933 in Massena, NY to the late John and Jane (McKenna) Lenney. She graduated from Massena Central High School in 1951 and then joined the religious order of the Servants of Mary, Omaha, NE and served as Sister Lenore for six years. After leaving the convent she attended LeMoyne College in Syracuse, NY where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Education. In Betty’s more than 30-year career as a school teacher she had the privilege of educating many children and adults from NY state to Hawaii and in both parochial and public schools. She concluded her last 19 years of teaching at the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District in June of 1993. Throughout Betty’s adult years she thoroughly enjoyed line dancing, reading, gardening, push-mowing the lawn and spending time with her family.
Betty married Richard L. Brusso (deceased) in 1961 and raised three children. She is survived by daughter Kathleen and husband Ralph Hollis, Alaska, daughter Maureen and partner, Doug McKnight, Madrid, NY, and son Matthew and wife, Margaret Brusso, Potsdam, NY, six granddaughters: Erin, Samantha, Amanda, Mallory, Josephine and Sadie, and seven great grandchildren, and brother John Lenney of Rensselaer, NY, and sister Mary Schaefer Marich of Lakewood, CO, many nieces, nephews and cherished friends.
Per Betty’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours or service.
