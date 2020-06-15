Canton- Elizabeth Catherine Jones, 95, formerly of Partridge Knoll, Canton died peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at United Helpers Maplewood, Canton.
A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Grace Episcopal Church, Canton with Rev. Charles Smith as celebrant. Due to the current pandemic, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the church.
Burial will be held in Christ Church Outdoor Chapel Sanctuary in New Bern, NC.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Episcopal Diocese of Albany, 580 Burton Road, Greenwich, NY 12834.
Elizabeth was born August 7, 1924 in Bronx, NY and was a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Louise (Hicinbothem) Marssdorf. She graduated from Walton High School in Bronx, NY and married the Rev. Lawrence Bernard Jones on October 9, 1948 at Church of the Holy Nativity in the Bronx. Lawrence passed away in 2003.
Surviving are three sons, Douglas (Kimberly) Jones of Queensbury, NY, Richard (Jane) Jones of Mt. Holly, VT and Donald Jones of Brooklyn, NY; a daughter, Barbara (Josef) teRiele of Canton, NY; a brother, Robert (Susan) Marssdorf of Vancouver, WA ; three foster children, Richard (Rosie) Winchell of AuSable, NY, Robert Winchell of TN and Mary Ellen (Fred) Warner of TN; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; five foster grandchildren and 2 foster great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Lawrence, Elizabeth is predeceased by two brothers Richard and Joseph Marssdorf; a sister Dorothy Muller; and a grandson David teRiele.
Elizabeth was most recently a member of Grace Church, Canton. She was previously a member of 9 different parishes and she served on the Altar Guild since the age of 16. Elizabeth had also been a member of Episcopal Church Women for many years and served as a school volunteer and with the Red Cross.
Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton has been entrusted to Elizabeth’s care and arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
