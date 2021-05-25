Elizabeth Delores Hodge (nee Badalato), 84, of Mission Viejo, CA passed away peacefully in her sleep of natural causes on May 10, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at Presbyterian Church of the Master, 26051 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA on May 28, 2021 at 1 PM. Donations may be made in her memory to either Children of the Nations (https://cotni.org/) or the Boys and Girls Club, Laguna Beach Canyon Branch (shorturl.at/iBG35 (https://tinyurl.com/4hbvpyyx)). Elizabeth (Liz) was born May 16, 1936 in Watertown, NY to the late Chester Badalato and Frances Pecori. After graduating from Watertown High School and Albany State Teachers college, Liz spent her life in the service of childhood education for both elementary and pre-school students. Liz resided in Orange County, CA since 1973 and most recently spent two decades teaching pre-school in Laguna Beach for both Head Start and the Even Start program at the Boys And Girls Club , influencing many young lives in the area. She was a devout Christian who taught Sunday School for many years and was an active member of Presbyterian Church of the Master, acting as a deacon and singing in the choir. She was well known and adored for her kindness, generosity and warm smile, as well as her rather diminutive stature.Liz is survived by her daughters Beth Hodge and Rebecca Guise. She will be greatly missed.
