Elizabeth Gibbs, 84, of Holliston, MA passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at the Blaire House in Milford, MA. Born in Canton, New York, she was the daughter of the late Freida (Jacox) and Claude Caswell. She was the wife of 45 years to the late Eugene Lorenzo Gibbs.
Elizabeth was a beautician for over 50 years. She enjoyed the outdoors and especially enjoyed her home on Raquette River in South Colton, New York. She was an avid bowler, loved to cook, and was a member of the Eastern Stars in Massena.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, Monica Gibbs and her partner, Susan Wick of Holliston, Eric Gibbs and his partner Jen Phelix of Massena, NY, and Rene’ Perry and her husband, Andy of Brisbane, Australia. She also leaves behind her siblings, Alice Pharoah of Russell, NY, Doris Pearce and her husband, Bill of North Tonawanda, NY, and David Caswell and his partner, Mary Kohler of Schuylerville; as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her siblings, John Caswell, Beatrice Jones, Rose Fifield, Mary Scott and CJ Caswell.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Elizabeth in New York in Summer 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or cancer.org. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com
