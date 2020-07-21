LOWVILLE - A Mass will be said for Elizabeth J. “Betty” Pleskach at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00A.M. with Rev. Jay Seymour, Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in Old Glendale Cemetery. Calling Hours will be on Thursday, July 23rd from 5 to 7:00P.M. at the Sundquist Funeral Home. Please wear a mask and follow current rules.
Betty died early Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the comfort of her home at Brookside Circle with her family and caregiver at her side.
Memorials in Betty’s name may be made to: Old Glendale Cemetery, C/O Darlene Burdick, 4738 State Route 12, Glenfield, NY 13343 or Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367. A sympathy note may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
