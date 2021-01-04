WATERTOWN – Elizabeth Jean Szalach, 77, of Archer Road, passed away Thursday morning, December 31, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center.
A memorial Mass will be held at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Houseville in the spring. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in West Lowville Rural Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Hedwig’s Church, 5457 Shady Ave., Lowville, NY 13367
She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Ray; two children, Joseph F. Szalach of Hamilton, NY; Sarah and Guy Hebert of Newport Beach, CA; four grandchildren, Madeline, Erin, Andrew and Ryan; a sister, Marjorie Wenk of North Carolina; two brothers, Lee and Carol Northrup of New Hartford; James Northrup of Oneida; sisters-in-law, including a very dear sister-in-law, Margaret Northrup; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her siblings, Francis Northrup, Richard Northrup, Patricia Burker, William Northrup, John Northrup, Kenneth Northrup, Ronald Northrup, and an infant brother who died at birth.
Elizabeth was born on January 16, 1943 in Lowville, a daughter of the late Leon and Evelyn Alley Northrup. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1960, and worked at Griffiss Air Force Base prior to her marriage. On November 30, 1963, she married Roman L. “Ray” Szalach at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church in Houseville. After raising her family, she went to work at Camp Drum. Liz owned a gift shop and furniture store in Burrville, the Ye Old Country Shop for twenty years. She later worked for the Hang Up Put Down Shoppe in Watertown and in the office of Dr. Frank Rhode, Watertown.
Together with her husband, Liz enjoyed snowmobiling, and visiting her daughter in California and in Lake George in the summer. She loved to have lunch with her sister-in-law, Margaret Northrup. Liz loved her flowers, and enjoyed landscaping and interior decorating at her home. She enjoyed eating dinner with her husband at her favorite Italian restaurant. Liz enjoyed the companionship of her dog, Simon. Most of all, she loved her grandchildren.
