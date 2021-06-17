Brasher Falls – Elizabeth M. “Beth” Demo, 55, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Beth’s family will honor her life privately. Please take a moment to connect with her mother and brother through the “Tribute Wall” section of her obituary on our website. Those wishing to honor Beth with a memorial in her name, please consider donations to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, Inc., 6805 US Hwy 11, Potsdam, NY 13676 or Special Olympics, Area 27, 94 New Karner Road, Suite 208, Albany, NY 12203.
