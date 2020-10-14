Elizabeth Margaret Whitney Horton passed away Tuesday, October 13th at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. She was 89 years old.
Due to the pandemic a graveside service will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in the summer of 2021 at a date and time to be announced.
A complete obituary will follow.
Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
