Elizabeth M. Horton
Elizabeth Margaret (Whitney) Horton passed away on October 13, 2020. She was 89 years old. She was born on October 13, 1931 to Melvin Whitney and Lena Macklin in Henderson, New York.
For the last 26 years of her life she lived at the Harbor View Apartments in the same building she attended school for 12 years. Before marrying Maurice “Pete” P. Horton Jr., she worked for the Korean Pacific Press in Washington D.C. where she met such dignitaries as Winston Churchill. As the spouse of a military airman she lived in many U.S. States, Germany and Guam. She visited Holland, Italy, Austria and Asia.
Elizabeth loved meeting and talking with people and was forever upbeat and happy about life. She especially loved playing cards and square dancing.
Left to remember Elizabeth are her three children; Maurice “Duke” and Melissa Horton of Lancaster, Ohio, grandchildren Eric (Emily), and Maria, great grandchild Eloise; Rebecca and Bruce Fleury of Henderson, New York, grandchild Jake (Courtney), great grandchildren Addie, Olivia, Macy and Grace; Sandra and Steve Hovland of Maricopa, Arizona, grandchildren Lena (Josh), great grandchildren Joseph and May, grandchild Jessie, great grandchildren Brooklyn and Coby, grandchild Lauren.
Also surviving Elizabeth is her dear, younger sister Alice Taylor, whom she laughed with more than any other, many nephews and nieces and two sister- in- laws, Tish Gregory and Ann Lyons and a brother- in-law, Harold Horton.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Grace Rathburn, her brothers Mac, John, Don and Alvin and her former husband Pete Horton.
Contributions in her memory can be made to Henderson’s Ambulance squad, Henderson’s Historical Society, Henderson’s Library or Henderson’s Methodist Church.
A celebration of Elizabeth’s life will be held in the future.
Arrangements are with Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
