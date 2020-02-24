NORWOOD– Funeral services for 81 year old Elizabeth N. Paro, a resident of Massena, will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Massena Methodist Church at 1 p.m. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mrs. Paro passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 with her family at her side at the home of her granddaughter, Kaylalyn, in Plattsburgh. Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 42 years, Paul, Massena/Plattsburgh; her son, Carroll St. Louis, Massena; her daughter, Velvet St. Louis, Massena; her 8 grandchildren along with 14 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, her two sisters, and her brother.
Born on May 30, 1938 to the late Carroll and Nora Thompson, Elizabeth married Robert St. Louis on October 6, 1956 until he passed away. She later married Paul F. Paro on October 29, 1978. Elizabeth was a homemaker and started out volunteering for the elderly, which eventually led to her employment, with the Norwood Golden Agers. She was also employed by the Hills Department Store in the Massena Mall. Elizabeth was a member of the American Legion in Potsdam and Norwood, a member of the Massena Methodist Church and a member of the Grange in different areas. She loved going to church, especially to bible study. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Elizabeth N. Paro.
