MASSENA – Elizabeth S. Davis, 94, a longtime resident of Malby Ave, peacefully passed Sunday morning, December 22, 2019 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Liz was born August 16, 1925 in Massena, the daughter of the late Stephen and Sophia (Havati) Gal. She was a graduate of Massena High School. She married Charles P. Davis in 1949 while in New York City. He predeceased her on May 16, 1984.
She worked for over 30 years for New York Telephone in the Massena office. She had a great love for cooking, was an avid reader, and cherished the time she was able to visit with friends and family.
Liz is survived by her nephew and caregiver, Richard and Doris Lazurchuck of Massena and her niece, Sue and Daniel Fetterman of Pennsylvania.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Violet Summerfield, Emma Lazurchuck, and Ann Wansetter and her brother, Stephen Gal who was killed during World War II.
Friends may call January 3, 2020 from 3-5:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where a funeral service will be held at 5:00 PM. Burial will be held in spring in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Massena Memorial Hospital Foundation.
Memories and condolences may be made online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.