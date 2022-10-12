Ella L. Shultz 90, of Henderson, NY peacefully passed away October 2, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born on May 9, 1932 In Oklahoma to Nick and Mary Musshafen. On November 18, 1950 she married the love of her life Chester Shultz.
Ella was known for her great love of family, gardening and of the outdoors. She loved watching the birds and wildlife the visited her backyard. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. No one went hungry in the Shultz house! Outside of caring for her family, she worked for 40 years raiding puppies for the Elhew Kennels in Scottsville and Henderson. Before her illness, she was active in the Queen of Heaven church in Henderson.
She is predeceased by her husband of 56 years in 2007 and her son, Charles in 2008. She is survived by her sons, Frank (Janece), John, and daughters, Sue (Jim) and Sharon (bob), several grandchildren, Great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, two brothers (Don and Denis) a sister (Stella) and many friends and extended family. The family would like to thank her dedicated aides and Hospice of Jefferson County for their excellent care.
Arrangements are entrusted to Carpenter-Stoodley funeral home in Belleville, NY where friends and family may call Saturday, October 15 from 10-12. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ella’s memory to Hospice of Jefferson County, Michael J Fox Parkinson’s foundation or the SPCA of Jefferson County.
