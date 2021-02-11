Oswego, NY – Ellen E. Cronk, 101, passed away early Thursday morning, January 28th in Oswego.
She was born May 1, 1919 in Sackets Harbor, NY, daughter of Joseph and Angerine Spencer McGrath. One of eleven children, she graduated from Sackets Harbor High School, in 1938.
She married Don Cronk, Sr., on June 29, 1940.
Ellen was village clerk for the Village of Pulaski, NY for 27 years. During her time as clerk, she served under 8 different mayors and at 4 different locations, the last being the Snow Building, where her name is inscribed on a plaque.
She was a remarkable lady, dearly love by her family and her second family at St. Luke’s, where she resided in her later years. Loving, kind, just and upright, her memory will live forever.
Ellen is survived by her son, Donald Cronk, Jr, Pulaski, NY and her daughter, Katherine (Anthony) Folino, Alexandria Bay, 10 grandchildren and 10 great and great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Joanne Burritt, in November of 2020.
Memorial services will be announced in the spring of 2021.
Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay.
Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com
