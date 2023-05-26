Canton- Ellen Janack, 90, of Riverside Drive, Canton died May 24, 2023 at her home while under the loving care of her family and Hospice and Palliative Care. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Brick Chapel Church with a burial to follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Michael P. Catanzaro will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to North Country Arts Council, 95 Public Square, -210, Watertown, NY 13601 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of St Lawrence Valley, PO Box 510, Potsdam, NY 13676. Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
Ellen Janack
