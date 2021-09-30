Ellen Louise Patten Mainville age 66, of Malone NY, passed away Saturday evening September 25, 2021 of Covid-19 at UVM Medical Center in Burlington VT. Though she was vaccinated and careful, the disease coupled with a severe autoimmune condition made it impossible for her to recover. Ellen was surrounded by loving family as she made her final transition to rest in the arms of the God she adored and trusted. A celebration of life service will take place Monday October 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Matthew Molnar officiating at New Covenant Church, 5360 NY- 37, Malone, NY 12953. Please observe COVID- 19 guidelines when attending and we ask to please wear a mask. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Malone.
Ellen was born April 11, 1955 in Malone NY to the late Robert Patten and Louise Berry Patten of Lawrenceville, NY. She attended St. Lawrence Central schools and Potsdam State College, where she earned a Bachelors degree in English and then Masters degree in English Education. Her life-long career in education included Malone Central Schools and local private schools. Most recently she was employed by the Department of Corrections as a teacher at Bare Hill Correctional Facility. She was also a published writer and poet, an artist, and an active lay leader at New Covenant Church in Malone. Ellen met the love of her life, Mark Mainville, also of Malone, in the early 1980s. The two were married on July 28, 1984 in Malone, NY. Together the couple raised a family in Ellen’s dream home: a large Victorian which they lovingly restored to its original glory and where she spent many pleasurable years perfecting the wrap-around flower gardens. She enjoyed reading; needle work and sewing; gardening; hosting fancy tea parties, events, and socials; and serving as a mentor and counselor for younger women in their church.
Ellen is survived by her husband Mark; her two sons, Nathaniel and his wife Heather of Henderson, NV and Andrew of Wenatchee, WA; granddaughters, Lana and Nova; her sister Ann and her wife Jan Carlson of Keene NH; a large extended family, and “family of the heart,” and her beloved poodle Coco. She was predeceased by the daughter of her heart, Danielle Baldwin; by her brother Dale and his wife Joyce Patten; and by numerous family members of the four-footed variety.
Condolences can be made at fraryfuneralhomes.com.
