Ellen M. Fowler, 82 formerly of Redfield, NY passed away Wednesday June 10, 2020 at the Pontiac Care & Rehabilitation Center, Oswego, NY where she had been a resident since 2018.She was born May 13, 1938 in Syracuse, NY a daughter of William & Laura Beardsley Prahl. She was previously married to Clifford Snyder who predeceased her. She then married John B. Fowler in Redfield, NY on Oct 6, 1973. He passed away May 6, 2010. Ellen attended the Redfield Community Church and was a former member of the Redfield Rebekah Lodge.
Surviving are a daughter, Bonnie Klaassen, Big Spring, TX, a son, John B. Fowler, Jr., Austin, TX, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, a sister, Irene and two brothers, Paul and David Prahl, several nieces and nephews including Glenn J. Hilts. Besides her parents, her husbands and a brother Donald Prahl, she was predeceased by a son, Kenneth W. Snyder, Sr.
Graveside services will take place in Redfield Cemetery on Tuesday at 11:00am under the direction of LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., Camden, NY. Covid protocols such as social distancing and face masks will be required. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Redfield Vol. Fire Department. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.larobardierefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.