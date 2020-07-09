Ellen O’Brien Hyland

Former Massena resident was loving mother, grandmother, wife, and friend.
Ellen Marie O’Brien Hyland, 85, died peacefully July 1, 2020, on her 59th wedding anniversary, surrounded by her husband and daughters in South Portland, Maine. Ellen was born in Brasher Falls, NY, December 8, 1934, the middle daughter of J.B. and Mollie O’Brien. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in 1952, and after earning her Nursing degree, she began her care at Dr. Purdue’s office in Massena with her lifetime friend Mary Boots. On July 1, 1961 at St. Patrick’s Church in Brasher Falls, she married John Hyland of Chateaugay, NY and after a few years in Massena, she moved to Elmira, NY where she lived 50 years, raising three daughters.
Ellen was a devout Catholic and volunteered for many organizations in Elmira, such as the Arctic League, St. Joseph’s Hospital, The Red Cross, Girl Scouts, American Cancer Society, League of Women Voters, The Corning Golf Classic, dozens of Church and Catholic school committees, Soup Kitchens and many other charities. She enjoyed her Book Club, gardening, cooking, yoga, music, dancing, the arts, and doing kind deeds for others. She supported and attended numerous music and art shows, several Broadway plays, and loved finding new Finger Lake Wineries to support. Her love of travel took her to most of the US and several European destinations. Ellen was always a feisty, independent, intelligent woman who ready to stand up for a cause and always looked to help those in need. Ellen was fortunate enough to live her final years with her husband on beautiful Casco Bay in Maine, watching the sunsets and hummingbirds and smelling the salty air with daughters and grandchildren just 4 blocks away.
She is survived by her husband John Hyland; three daughters: Kathy Hyland of Virginia, Martha Hyland and Sara Hyland of Maine. Three grandchildren, Brittany, Ella and Ben; her dear sister Margaret Grow of Albany, seventeen nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, Ellen would want everyone to remember her by living life and enjoying nature. If you are so inclined, please make a donation to your favorite charity or to the Tanglewood Nature Center at https://tanglewoodnaturecenter.wildapricot.org/donate - Ellen Hyland in the comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.