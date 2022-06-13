Ellen Reilly McCormick, 82, formerly of Nashua, New Hampshire, passed away June 2, 2022 in Aiken, South Carolina. She was born and raised in Watertown, New York.
A vivacious and outgoing personality, Ellen made an impression on everyone she met. She worked in a range of communications positions following her graduation from Rochester Institute of Technology. She did copy writing and was in administration at WOTT radio in Watertown, WOLF in Syracuse and later at CBS headquarters in New York City.
With a strong contralto voice, she sang in musical groups from an early age and was an avid traveler, visiting Japan, Australia, New Zealand, the Galapagos Islands and many other locales including a host of European nations.
Active in the Unitarian Universalist Church, Ellen had diverse talents and interests, from writing a children’s book and becoming a certified Guardian Ad Litem in New Hampshire to organizing family and friend gatherings at vacation homes she and her husband Jim shared for many years on Lake Winnipesaukee.
She is survived by her husband James K. McCormick and daughter Sara (Jon Hickey) McCormick, as well as her grandson Bryceton – all of Aiken; also surviving is her brother, Michael J. (Eileen) Reilly, Portsmouth New Hampshire.
Ellen was pre-deceased by her parents, Charles A. and Catherine M. Reilly; brother Charles F. (Mary Lou) Reilly of Webster, NY; sisters, Mimi (Fred) Kendall of Watertown, NY, and Mary Patricia (Stanley) Urban of Fruitland FL. She will forever be lovingly remembered by her surviving 10 nieces, nephews and their families.
Arrangements are with Rivers Funeral Home in Aiken. In accordance with her wishes, Ellen’s remains will be cremated with interment planned for Nashua, N.H., where a memorial service is contemplated for a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Ellen’s name to the Arthritis National Research Foundation or Ron and Danny’s Rescue in Camden S.C.
