Funeral services for Elliott L. England, 20 months, of Lisbon, NY, will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 2:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg with Jim Barton officiating. Calling hours will be held from 1:00PM until the time of the services at Frary Funeral Home. Master England passed away due to an accident at his home. Elliott is survived by his parents, Zachary and Tiffanie England; two siblings, Adrian and Abel; maternal grandmother, Tammie Timm of Ogdensburg; paternal grandparents, Robert and Rosa England of Ogdensburg; paternal great grandparents, Mauriel Sherman and Robert and Mava England of Ogdensburg; paternal great great grandmother, Winifred England of Ogdensburg. Elliott was born on November 1, 2017, in Ashtabula, Ohio, the son of Zachary and Tiffanie (Timm) England. Elliott enjoyed riding his four-wheeler, singing his ABC’s, dancing and being chased around the yard, and playing with his brother and sister. Elliott just enjoyed being happy. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.
Elliott L. England
