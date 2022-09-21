We will be remembering our wonderful Dad with a Celebration of Life service for Elliott Silver on Saturday, October 8th at 1:30pm to be held at the Henderson United Methodist Church at 8871 NY State Route 178 in Henderson ,NY. We are looking forward to sharing some special memories of our dear Dad.
Elliott Silver
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.