Ellwyn P. Barber, 84, of Altmar, NY died on Tuesday, April 5. Born in Williamstown, NY on January 3, 1938, son of the late Esther and William Barber, husband of the late Mary Eldred Barber of 50 years.
Ellwyn attended the Camden School District, was a longtime member of Local 545 Operating Engineers and was the Town of Albion Highway Superintendent from 1982 – 1998.
A hard worker, he devoted much of his time at his sawmill and the logging that accompanied it.
Predeceased by his wife Mary, he will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his sons Scott Barber, Chris Barber (Christine), daughter Traci Barber, 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and friend Patricia Van Nort.
Calling hours will be held at Summerville Funeral Home in Sandy Creek, NY on Monday, April 11th from 4 - 6 pm, with services following. A spring burial will be planned in May at the Riverside Cemetery in Altmar, NY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.