Elmo P. Loomis, age 100 years old, went to sleep while in the loving care of his son Elmo, Jr and daughter-in-law Sherry, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in Baker, West Virginia. He would have been 101 on August 18, 2022.
He was a long time resident of Mannsville, NY until he fell and broke his neck at age 90, it was at that time he decided to sell the farm and move in with his son and daughter-in-law. Elmo farmed most of his life and retired as a Warehouse Manager from Blount Lumber Co.
Elmo was predeceased by his wives Dorothy Chatterton and Mary Williams, a son Michael, grandson Frank Loomis, and granddaughter Sarah Philips.
He is survived by 2 sons, Elmo P. Jr. (wife Sherry) and Daniel (wife Judith) and 3 daughters, Nancy (husband Bob deceased) Hughes, Mable (husband Lorne deceased) Hudson, & Mary (husband Fred deceased) Komm, and numerous grand and great grandchildren.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the loving home care of the Aides from the Hardy County Committee on Aging. Also, for the home care of the Nurses and Aides from Grant Memorial Hospice.
Grave side services are planned to be held in Mannsville, NY at a later date.
