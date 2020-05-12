GREAT BEND – Elsie Brotherton, 81, formerly of County Route 37, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020 at Carthage Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, where she had been a resident for several months.
Elsie was born on October 15, 1938 in Watertown, New York, daughter of the late Robert and Helen (Deline) Hodkinson. She graduated from Carthage Central School. On November 17, 1956 she married Robert J. Brotherton Sr. at the Woolworth Memorial Methodist Church in Great Bend, with Rev. Goddard officiating.
For many years she was a homemaker, staying very active in raising her four children. When her children were grown, she worked as a bartender for the Whistle Stop and Carthage VFW to keep busy during retirement.
Elsie was a life member of the Carthage VFW Ladies Auxiliary -7227, the Carthage American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post -789, as well as the Great Bend Fire Department. She loved flowers and gardening, and cherished spending time with her family.
Survivors include four children, Robert (Tammy) Brotherton Jr. of Barnes Corners, NY; Sherri (Kevin) Robinson of Blythwood, SC; Frederick (Kelly) Brotherton of Great Bend, NY; James (Randi Smith) Brotherton of Carthage, NY; two brothers, Edward (Jackie) Hodkinson of Watertown, NY and Jim (Donna) Hodkinson of Felts Mills, NY; a sister-in-law, Joyce Hodkinson; as well as several grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 61 years, Robert who died on April 19, 2018, as well as a brother, Robert Hodkinson and a sister Betty and her husband Bob Witham.
Due to current gathering restrictions, services will be held privately by the family with the Rev. Canon Samuel P. Lundy officiating. Burial will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Sunnyside Cemetery, Great Bend.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
