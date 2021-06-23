Elva B. Peters, 99, formerly of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully at her home in St. Petersburg, FL on June 16, 2021. She was born on March 27, 1922; the daughter of Hazel and Harold Owen. She married Gerald L. Peters on April 21, 1943 in The Little Church Around the Corner in New York City. They were married for 67 years. After their move to St. Petersburg, FL in 1975, Mr. and Mrs. Peters spent many summers at Adams Cove, Cape Vincent and Horseheads, NY. Elva was wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Surviving Mrs. Peters are her two children, James {Donna) Peters of Land O Lakes, FL and Sandra (Ron) Schultz of Horseheads, NY. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jennifer (Jeff) Bourne and Joe (Erin) Clark; great-grandchildren, Jude and Jackson Bourne and Jonathan, Keegan and Gage Clark, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Gerald, grandson Gregory Schultz and sister Wilma Rowe.
A memorial service will be held on June 24, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Sorensen Funeral Home, 3180 30th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL. She will be buried with her husband at Bay Pines National Cemetery, Bay Pines, FL.
Flowers may be sent to Sorensen Funeral Home or donations made to Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Tracy, Rebecca and Joshua of the Hospice Silver team for their compassion and professionalism in helping is with Elva’s final journey.
