Elwin Eugene Fuller Jr., 70, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 8th, 2021. He passed away peacefully at home.
Elwin was born on August 13, 1950 to Elwin Sr. and Theresa, and grew up in Felts Mills, New York, playing music and baseball through school. Elwin graduated from Augustina Academy High School in Carthage New York and received his Associates Degree from Jefferson Community College in Watertown. Elwin moved to Florida for warmer weather to attend the University of Florida to pursue a degree in accounting. In October 1974, Elwin attended a Campus Crusade and gave his life to Christ.
On December 30, 1978, Elwin married Rebecca Crews in Gainesville at Maranatha Ministries. They raised three sons, Elwin III, John, and Nathan.
Elwin continued his passion for music by playing bass in multiple church bands, including a prison ministry band (Mars Hill Band), and following his wife Rebecca on her next outreach adventure.
Elwin is preceded in death by his father, Elwin Sr, and wife Rebecca Crews. He is survived by his mother, Theresa Pratt, 8 brothers and sisters, Christine Ann, Nancy Lou, Davis Charles, Roger William, Sandra Marie, Daniel Paul, Theresa Joann (Fee), and Jodi Lynn. He is also survived by his son and daughter in laws, Elwin and Erin, John and Jenny, Nathan and Michelle.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 17th at Grace Church of Avondale at 2pm. Flowers may be sent to Grace Church, 3519 Herschel St, Jacksonville, FL 32205.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.