Elwood “Tyke” Thomas, 74, of 24600 Bud Lo Drive, Great Bend, died Thursday morning, March 5, 2020 at his home in Great Bend.
Tyke was born on December 3, 1945 in Carthage, the son of the late Ellery and Lois (Irwin) Thomas. He married the former Marlee J. Worden on March 7, 1964 in Herrings. He was employed by the St. Regis Paper Company/Champion International as a papermaker and truck driver. He retired after 35 years of service in 1999. He was the owner-operator of Bud’s Campgrounds and Trailer Park in Great Bend since 1977. His wife, Marlee, passed away on June 8, 2013. They enjoyed wintering in Deltona and Zephyrhills, Florida. His interests included motorcycling, dirt racing and enjoying time spent with his family.
He was an exempt member of the Great Bend Fire Dept. and member of the BPOE Lodge - 1762 in Carthage.
He is survived by his companion, Marie LaVancha of Great Bend, his two sons and their wives: Todd and Tammy Thomas Sr. of Carthage, and Tim and April Thomas of Great Bend, his mother, Lois (Irwin) Thomas of West Carthage, 4 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Monday, March 9 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman officiating. Calling hours will precede the memorial service from 3-6pm on Monday. Burial will be held privately in Hillside Cemetery, Champion in the Spring.
Memorials may be made to the Great Bend Fire Dept., PO Box 182, Great Bend, NY 13643. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.