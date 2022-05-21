CARTHAGE- Emilia D. Tehonica, 43, of NYS Route 26 died peacefully Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, NY. She was born on March 18, 1979 to William M. Tehonica & Maureen S. Barre. Emmy graduated from Carthage High School and later attended Jefferson Community College where she graduated and earned her Associates Degree in Nursing and was a Registered Nurse.
She is survived by her parents, William & Maureen, a daughter Isabela Sallaberry, Jorge Sallaberry a sister, Billie Jo and husband Scott Strife, and niece Ariana Strife and a nephew Alec Strife.
Emmy loved animals, she enjoyed shopping and watching scary movies. But most of all she loved spending time with her daughter, Bela.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 3:00pm-6:00pm at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.
A funeral service will be held at 6:00pm in the Chapel of the funeral home with the Reverend Canon Samuel P. Lundy, officiating. Burial will be held privately by her family. Condolences in her memory can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.