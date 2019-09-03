Funeral Services for Emma J. Robillard, age 84, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 10:00AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Mrs. Robillard passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Emma is survived by her daughter, Theresa Woodward of Ogdensburg; her sons, Thomas Robillard and his wife, Emily, of Texas, Joseph Robillard and his wife, Sandra, of Cincinnati, OH, Andrew Robillard and his wife, Socorro, of Rhode Island, and David Robillard, of Ogdensburg; one sister, Frances Pierce of Waddington, NY; one brother, Raymond Fournier and his wife, Barbara, of Gouverneur, NY; one sister-in-law, Sister Mary Henrita Robillard of Philadelphia, PA; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by three brothers, James, Robert and Richard Fournier; three sisters, Catherine LaFlair, Janet Fournier and Ceola Fournier Brouckaert; and a grandson, Benjamin Robillard.
Emma was born on April 19, 1935, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Adelard and Sarah “Sadie” Bromley Fournier. She attended St. Peter’s School and graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1951. She married Paul Robillard on September 8, 1956, at St. Mary’s Cathedral with his brother Msgr. Thomas J. Robillard officiating. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage together before he predeceased her on January 30, 2017. She first went to work for United Helpers Nursing Home and later worked as a clerk for Hackett’s Hardware Store as clerk.
She enjoyed and cherished her time with family.
There will be a gathering following the mass at the Knights of Columbus, 721 Hasbrouck St, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com
