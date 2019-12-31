BRASHER – Ephriam C. Gladding, 85, a resident of LBSH, formerly of Norfolk, passed away Thursday afternoon, December 26, 2019 at the Highland Home after being in failing health.
Ephriam was born February 7, 1934 in Raymondville, the son of the late Ephraim H. and Agnes (Bush) Gladding. He attended schools in Raymondville. On September 16, 1956, he married Joyce M. Gladding. She predeceased him on October 21, 2003.
Ephriam worked throughout his life in construction field, working for the Village of Massena for a time and with the building of the St. Lawrence Seaway. He later worked for Danko Construction and drove taxi for Tom’s Taxi in Massena for many years. He was a former member of the Bethel Assembly of God Church and attended the Louisville Landing Church. He cherished the time he was able to be outdoors enjoying all its beauty – whether hunting, fishing, or gardening, he found peace and comfort being outside. He also enjoyed playing bingo and doing wordsearch puzzles.
Ephriam is survived by his children, Donald Woods of Syracuse; Sandra and Calvin Babbie of Massachusetts; Joan and Richard Murdie of Massena; and Penney and Rickey Bush of Richville; 18 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren; his brother, Lindsey Gladding of Massena; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was predeceased by his brothers, Leo, Cecil, Elson, and Ryland Gladding and his sisters, Mary Gladding and Ethel Smith.
Friend may call January 8, 2020 from 1-3:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where a closing prayer will be said at 3:00 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
