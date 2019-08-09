Fowler — Eric Duane “Orville” Hubbard, 44, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at his home.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 10th from 1:00 to 4:00 pm with a meal to be served after at the Gouverneur Community Center. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Eric was born on July 1, 1975 in Gouverneur, the son of Duane Earl and Karen L. (Coffie) Hubbard.
He graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1995 and spent most of his life working in Gouverneur, including employment at P&C Supermarket, DJ Walter’s Chevrolet, Walton’s Auto Sales, and most recently, Team Blevins LLC.
Orv was always there for his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He loved listening to music, hunting, fishing, fourwheeling, and woodworking. He also enjoyed mallard ducks, detailing vehicles, and being an uncle.
Orville is survived by his parents Duane and Karen, his sisters Lynnette and Kole Burgess of Richville, Heather Hubbard and her companion Jason Bouchey of Gouverneur, nieces Madison Hubbard and Megan Hubbard, nephews Caleb Hubbard, Tegan Burgess, Brayden Scott, and Alexander Scott. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother Edna Coffie of Harrisville as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is predeceased by his grandparents Earl and Joanne Hubbard, Gerold Coffie, and two uncles.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to Friends 4 Pound Paws, PO Box 394, Gouverneur, NY 13642.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.