Eric J. Dutton, 83, Adams passed away Sunday evening on November 3rd at his home with his family by his side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County.
The funeral will be 5 pm Thursday, November 7th at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will precede the funeral service from 2 pm – 5 pm. Graveside services will be 1 pm Saturday, November 9th in Adams Rural Cemetery.
Mr. Dutton is survived by a daughter Katharine Dutton (Joseph Redick), Oswego, NY; two sons Richard (Marcia) Dutton, Limerick, NY and Christopher Dutton (Nydia Colon), Auburn, NY; his grandchildren Jonathan Belden, Kara Belden, Erin (Kevin) Jones, Jesse Dutton, Adrian James and John Wessner; a great granddaughter Emily Jones.
Eric was born in Gowanda, NY July 30th, 1936, a son to Walter and M. Inez Milks Dutton. He was a 1954 graduate of Gowanda Central High School. Following his high school education, Eric managed the Kane Dairy Co-op, Kane, PA for one year. Eric graduated from Alfred State Technical College in 1957. He served with the NY Army National Guard Reserves from 1953-1956 and the US Army from 1959 until his honorable discharge in 1962.
In 1957, Mr. Dutton was hired by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, Dairy Products Division as a field inspector. He was promoted to Dairy Products Specialist 3 in 1980, retiring in 1996 after 39 years of service. Eric received the NYS Dairy Product Specialist Association “Specialist of the Year” award. In 1996 he was recognized by Cornell University, Dept. of Food Service for his years of dedication to the cheese industry through his annual cheese making seminar and was awarded Honorary Life membership in the NYS Association of Milk and Food Sanitarians in 1996. He served as judge at the 1998 World Championship Cheese contest held in Wisconsin. Eric was a career long member of the NYS Assoc. of Milk & Food Sanitarians and the NYS Cheese Manufacturers Assoc.
Eric married Karen J. Murphy April 4, 1959 at St. Vincent’s, Attica, NY Karen passed away on December 12th, 2012.
Eric was an avid self-taught sailor, starting with a 14 ft. Rhodes Bantam, progressing to a 30 ft. CAL sailboat. He was an accomplished self-taught woodworker and enjoyed making custom pieces for his family and friends. Eric also enjoyed photography and was a professional photographer from 1970 through the early 1980’s. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and was a dedicated member for years of services with the South Jefferson Lions Club.
On line condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
