Edwards- Eric J. “EB” Bonner, 51, of River Road, Edwards, died peacefully in the company of his loving family on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg after a courageous fight with cancer.
Due to the current pandemic services will be held privately for the immediate family. A memorial gathering and graveside is being planned for a time to be announced.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Ryan’s Wish Foundation, c/o Dr. Robert Seidel, P.O. Box 326, Gouverneur, NY 13642.
Eric’s care and arrangements have been entrusted to Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
Eric was born April 18, 1969 in Canton, NY and was the son of James A. Bonner and June Cayey. He attended Colton-Pierrepont Central School and graduated from Potsdam Central School in 1987.
He was a retired Line Foreman for National Grid for many years.
Surviving are his life partner, Melissa Averill of Edwards; his mother June Cayey and husband James Socci of Auburn, NY; his father James A. Bonner and wife Nancy of Potsdam; his son Jeffery Bonner and wife Brittany of Colton; his daughter, Vanessa R. Bonner of Massena; his sister Jennifer Grimmig and husband Charles of TN; his grandchildren, Halleigh and Mayson Bonner; step-grandchildren, Nolan, Avery, Faith, Bryce, Allison, Conner and Olivia; four step-children, Lorissa Weaver, Joseph Weaver, Danielle Gates and husband Joseph and Joshua Jones; and nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Michael and Carmen Grimmig. He will also be remembered by a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and by Kylie Brown.
Eric was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Raymond and Catherine Bonner and his maternal grandmother Mollie Johnson and maternal step-grandfather Keith Johnson.
He was a member of the Bingo Hunting Club, Clare Fish & Game Club, the Broken Stud Club and the Harley Davidson Association.
Eric enjoyed several outdoor activities including, hunting, fishing, ice-fishing, snowmobiling, Watkins Glen NASCAR, barbequing chicken and especially riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
He was a big man with a big heart and will be deeply missed.
