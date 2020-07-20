Graveside services for Eric J. “EB” Bonner will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Stark Cemetery in South Colton. Current restrictions limit attendance to 50 people with masks and social distancing being observed. A chicken BBQ will be held after the service from PNoon to 3:00 PM. Eric passed June 2, 2020 after a valiant fight with cancer. Memorial contributions are suggested to Ryan’s Wish Foundation, c/o Dr. Robert Seidel, P.O. Box 326, Gouverneur, NY 13642.
