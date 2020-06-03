Edwards- Eric J. “EB” Bonner, 51, of River Road, Edwards, died peacefully in the company of his loving family on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg after a courageous fight with cancer. An obituary will appear as soon as available. Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with Eric’s care and arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.