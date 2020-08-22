MONTAGUE - Calling hours for Eric J. Lucas will be on Friday, August 28th from 4 to 7:00 P.M. at the Sundquist Funeral Home. A graveside service with military burial will be on Saturday, August 29th at 11:00 A.M. at Evergreen Cemetery, Barnes Corners with Gerald Beutel officiating. Please wear a mask and follow current rules. Eric died on March 19, 2020 in Dillon, SC. www.sundquistfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.