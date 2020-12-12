Eric P. White, age 60, a longtime resident of Pulaski, passed away Wednesday at his home. Eric was born June 28, 1960 in Baltimore, MD, the son of Donald and Barbara Stevens White. He graduated from Pulaski High School in 1979 and he attended a technical school for plumbing in Oneonta. He loved the outdoors and frequently enjoyed local fishing. Eric had a special interest in eagles. He will be greatly missed by his family and longtime friends. He will be remembered and missed by the ACT Team that worked with him. He suffered a lifetime of mental illness which impacted his whole adult life. In spite of his difficulties, he had love for his family and friends. He cared about others needs and would do what he could to help them.
Surviving are his mother, Barbara White of Pulaski, five siblings, Sandy Greenwood (Mark Marani) of Verona, Donna (Robert) Phillips of Pulaski, Brian (Becky) White of St. Augustine, FL, Wendy (Michael) Chavarria of Pulaski, and Matthew White of Phoenix, AZ. His father Donald and brother Lloyd White predeceased him.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski.
Donations may be made in Eric’s name to Oswego Health Fund for ACT Team, 110 W. 6th St, Oswego, NY 13126.
