MASSENA – Eric S. “Rick” Szarka, 73, a longtime resident of Spruce Street, peacefully passed away Monday morning, December 21, 2020 at his home.
Rick was born on December 7, 1947 in Massena, the son of the late Andrew C. and Irene (Geng) Szarka. He attended Massena schools graduating from Massena High School in 1966. Following graduation, he entered he US Navy, proudly serving his country for 4 years. Rick married Lynn Reynolds and was blessed with two children before their marriage ended in divorce.
Throughout his life, Rick enjoyed his life as a salesman, working for Seaway VW for a time and most of his working career with WMSA Radio, where he cherished the many years and friendships he made at his “office” at Bob’s Barber Shop on Main Street, Massena. Rick was also a building inspector for the Village of Massena for 19 years and worked for a brief time with General Motors. Rick had a robust personality that would brighten any room and a wonderful ability to build and keep friendship throughout his life. He was a member of the AMVETS, American Legion, and VFW and former member of the Massena Moose Lodge. He loved the time he was able to spend in the woods, watching football, watching Formula One Racing, and cherished the time he was able to be with his grandchildren.
Rick is survived by his children, Melissa Gravelle of Cornwall and Todd and Trudy Szarka of Massena; his grandchildren, Mickial, Makayla, Max, Nastassia, and Kay Cie; his companion, Esther Reid of Massena; his sister, Joan (James) Szarka-Eddy of Massena; his brother, Andrew Szarka of Massena; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Jay Szarka.
At his request, there will be no services at this time. A celebration of his life will be held in 2021 at a time and location to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley or the Gerald R. Roy AMVETS Post -4.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to his family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
