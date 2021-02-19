Erma L. Simmons, 90, Watertown, NY resident of the Samaritan Summit Village, formerly of Fort Drum, NY and Port Orange, Florida passed away on February 13, 2021.
Erma was born on January 18, 1931 in Roseboom, NY the daughter of Harold and Arllene Webb. She graduated from Cherry Valley Central School in 1949. On June 4, 1950 she married Leland M. Simmons of Cherry Valley, NY. LTC Simmons was a member of the New York Army National Guard. The family moved to Ballston Lake, NY in 1964 until he was assigned to Fort Drum in 1968. Erma and Lee retired in 1978 and moved to Port Orange, Florida. They developed many long-lasting friendships in the many places they lived. Erma moved to Watertown in 2012 due to poor health. She has been a resident of Samaritan Summit Village since September 2018.
Erma was a Charter Member of the All Saints Lutheran Church, Port Orange, FL, an active volunteer for the American Red Cross during her time at Fort Drum, and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels in Florida. Erma was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to cook, bake, entertain, and host many parties at the Simmons’ home for family and friends.
She is survived by her two daughters: Kim West and husband Gary of Watertown, Lori Cianciotto and husband Paul, Daytona Beach, FL, seven grandchildren: Nicole Simmons Behan, Angelica Simmons, Shawn (Katie) West, Ryan (Amy) West, Brooke (Race) Banks, Randy and Jake Cianciotto. Erma was also blessed with eight great grandchildren who affectionately called her Grammy: Eli Mulkins, Maya Marshburn, Nicholas West, Lucas West, Elijah West, Mina West, Horace Glenn Banks, Leland Wyatt Banks, a sister-in-law, Barbara Webb, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is predeceased by her husband, Leland (July 1995), son Terry (June 2006), two brothers Ivan and Dorman Webb.
Many thanks to the special staff members at the Samaritan Summit Village for their care of Erma, especially in the last few weeks.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at The Garden of the Resurrection at Grace Lutheran Church in Ormond Beach, FL at a later date. Donations in Erma’s memory can be made to Grace Lutheran Church, Garden of the Resurrection, 338 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond Beach, Florida 32176 or to Meals on Wheels, Council on Aging, 420 Fentress Boulevard, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114.
Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage, NY. To send online condolence go to: www.bezanillafh.com
