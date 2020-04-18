Constableville- Erma Louise (Gydesen) Planck, (age 90), formerly of Harris Road, Constableville, widow of Lowis, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Sunset Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Boonville, where she had resided since….
rma was born in Lyons Falls, on November 19, 1929, a daughter of Peter and Sarah Fey Gydesen. She grew up in the vicinity of Constableville, on the Gydesen homestead farm on the Highmarket Road and graduated from Constableville High School, with the Class of 1948. Thereafter she furthered her education at the Center City Business Institute, Syracuse, graduating in 1949.
On October 21, 1950, Erma was united in marriage with Lowis Beecher Planck, at the rectory of St. Mary’s Church, Constableville, where Rev. Donald Kelly officiated. From 1954 until the couple retired in 1986, Erma and Lowis lived and operated a dairy farm on the Fish Creek Road. Later they constructed a new home on Harris Road, near Constableville, where Erma resided until making her home with her daughter and son in law, Lou Ann and Sean Ripp, of Sackets Harbor, NY. Mr. Planck passed away on January 7, 2001.
Mrs. Planck was a member of St. Mary’s Church, Constableville.
Erma will be fondly remembered for her kind ways, sharp wit and sense of humor, strong work ethic and her great willingness to help others in times of need. She was famous for wearing her red outfits and she greatly enjoyed Polka and Polish dances as well as cooking and baking and outdoor activities.
Erma greatly loved and cherished time spent with her children, grandchildren and extended family. She is survived by five daughters and three sons in law; Karen Gilbert, Verona, Cindy (Mark) Dorrity, Port Leyden, Lou Anne (Sean) Ripp, Sackets Harbor, NY, Tina (Ronald) Seavy, Marcy and Marilyn Meleski, Lowville and by a daughter in law,
Cindy Planck, Boonville. Erma was predeceased by two sons, Eric H. Planck, in 1975 and Terry A. Planck, in 2011. Also surviving are fifteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; three sisters, Sylvia Zeigler, Boonville, Lucille “Booty” Munn, Utica, and Eva Mae Swiernick, Turin. She was predeceased by a sister, Kathleen Bauer, in 1985, and by brothers, Haver, Nelson and Donnie Gydesen.
All services and visitation hours with interment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Constableville, will be arranged for a future date to be announced by Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. Boonville. Memorial contributions may be made to Constableville Fire Company, P.O. Box 438, Constableville, NY 13325.
For an on-line message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com
