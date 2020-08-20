Gouverneur - Ernest G. “Ernie” Walrath, 80, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his home under the care of his loving family and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Sunday, August 23rd at 2:30 pm at Hermon Cemetery with Loren Widrick, pastor of North Jefferson Community Fellowship and David Roberts officiating. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Ernie was born in Canton on December 12, 1939, the son of Roy and Mildred (Kio) Walrath.
He graduated from Hermon High School and served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1962 as a military policeman.
Ernie was employed and honored at the paper mill for in Natural Dam for 45 years of service and provided “A Little Bit off Everything “ karaoke and dj service to the community with his wife Donna.
Ernie married Donna Roberts on June 21, 1997.
He was a member of the Gouverneur Elks Lodge, the Antwerp American Legion, enjoyed bowling, collecting and tinkering on classic cars, attending church and listening to the gospel with his family, and loved all sorts of music.
Ernie is survived by his wife Donna, his children Cheryl and Tracy Young, Sandy and Rod Pryce, Deonah and Keith Gillan, Mary Martin and fiancé Cedric Sanders, Justin and Erica Frizzell, Timothy Raven Jr. and fiance Kirstie Harmer, 22 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Keith and June Walrath, Calvin and Pat Walrath, Alton and Glenda Walrath, many nieces and nephews. Ernie is predeceased by his parents, his brothers Ceylon, Bernard, Lloyd, Raymond, and Junior Walrath, and his granddaughter Erin Young.
Memorial donations are encouraged to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Highway 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.