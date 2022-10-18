NORWOOD – Graveside services for Ernest P. Farmer, 85, resident of Norwood, will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. in Riverside Cemetery, Norwood with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding. A luncheon will be held following the services at the Knapps Station Community Church Hall. Mr. Farmer passed away early Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief stay. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Ernest P. Farmer.
Ernest P. Farmer
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
