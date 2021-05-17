WATERTOWN/OSWEGATCHIE – Ernestine J. Lee, age 87, of Watertown and formerly of Oswegatchie, passed away on May 17, 2021 under the loving care of her family and hospice. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. The family has requested no calling hours or services. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
