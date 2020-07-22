Trout Lake - Erwin “John” Hamilton, 95, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Riverledge Health Care in Ogdensburg.
There are no funeral services and arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Erwin was born on January 17, 1925 in Hermon, the son of Brayton and Helen (Fuller) Hamilton.
He attended Hermon schools, and he served in the United States Navy on an aircraft carrier during World War II.
John married Violet “Lillian” Edwards and worked many years for St. Joe Lead Company in Edwards and Balmat.
He enjoyed golfing, hunting, and spending time with his family.
John is survived by his wife Lillian, his 2 daughters Mary Francisco of Elizabeth, NJ, Lettie Maykowski of Virginia Beach, VA, 2 sons Douglas and Debbie Hamilton, Marc and Shelly Hamilton, both of Trout Lake, his grandchildren Kevin Joyce of Elizabeth, NJ, Douglas Hamilton Jr. of Massena, Jeremy Maykowski and Ryan Maykowski, both of Virginia Beach, VA, Marc Hamilton Jr and Anthony Hamilton, both of Hermon, great grandchildren Lazarus Joyce, Shiloh Joyce, and Raevyn Joyce, all of Elizabeth, NJ, Ryland Maykowski of Virginia Beach, VA. He is also survived by his brothers Gordon Hamilton of Carthage, Harold Hamilton of Florida, sisters Alice Hooper of Harrisville, Eleanor Dewey of Tennessee, Nancy Hamilton of Massena, many nieces and nephews. John is predeceased by his parents and a granddaughter Rachel Joyce
