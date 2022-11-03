In Loving Memonry Of Esther K. Buker Chauncey. Born August 25, 1919, Passed Away on October 30, 2022.
Resident of Philadelphia NY most of her life.. Survived by son Richard Buker, and his wife Josephine Buker,daughter Linda Rumney and son Gary Buker, (predeceased). Her sister Carolyn Ford and is also survived by step daughters, Ann Masternak, Mary Peckinpaugh and Peggy Cramer. Also many grand children great grand children and even some great, great grand children.and many nieces and nephews. The family has requested private services.
Any donations can be made to: Gulfside Hospice, Rucki Hospice Care Center 5760 Dean Dairy Road Zephyrhills, Fl. 33541
