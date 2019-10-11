Esther L. Murphy, 90, Watertown, widow of Donald W. Murphy, passed away at the Hospice residence on Gotham St. with her daughters by her bedside.
The funeral will be 2 pm Monday, October 14th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with Rev. Toby Schilling officiating. Burial will follow in the North Watertown Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday October 13th from 2 pm – 4 pm and Monday October 14th from 12 noon until the time of the service.
Esther is survived by 4 daughters Patricia, Linda and Nancy Murphy all of Watertown and Donna Murphy, Dexter; her grandchildren Marci and Marc Warner, Kari Denny, Kylene Castor, Morghan Walker and Travis Widrick; 9 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild on the way; her foster brothers Gerald, Charles and Robert Thompson.
She was born in Chaumont July 25th, 1929 a daughter to Arthur and Lydia Barber Walker. She married Donald W. Murphy October 15th, 1949 at Trinity Episcopal Church. Mr. and Mrs. Murphy resided in Brownville for many years. Mr. Murphy passed away November 8th, 2014.
Mrs. Murphy was a telephone operator for the New York Telephone Company for many years until retiring.
Esther enjoyed crocheting, knitting, bowling, traveling to casino’s and playing Bingo.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.
